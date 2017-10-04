Islamabad - The Red Arrows aerobatics team of the Royal Air Force will present a mesmerizing air show at Sea View Karachi on October 5 to celebrate 70 years of friendship between the United Kingdom and Pakistan.

According to a PAF spokesperson, for the first time in the history of Pakistan, internationally acclaimed Red Arrows aerobatics team of the Royal Air Force would perform the air show.

Besides the Red Arrows, Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder aircraft would also display breathtaking maneuvers during the show.

The blue skies of Karachi would turn red with the presence of the Royal Air Force team which is famous for its jaw-dropping formation aerobatics.

The Pakistan Air Force has arranged the mega event, which is open to the general public and would start at 1:30 am on October 5.

The Red Arrows are one of the world’s premier aerobatic display teams. They are the public face of the Royal Air Force and ambassadors for the UK. They first flew in 1965 and have since flown 4,800 missions around the globe – including a full display over Islamabad in 1997 and stopping to refuel in Karachi last year.

The team is made up of more than 120 people including pilots, engineers, and essential support staff. Together, they demonstrate the excellence and capabilities of the Royal Air Force and the service’s skilled, talented people.