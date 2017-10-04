MIRPURKHAS - SSP Kamran Nawaz has ordered the SHO Satellite Town to register the case of kidnapping of a Hindu girl and ensure the arrest of culprits.

He was talking to a delegation of National Press Club and representatives of Sindh Human Rights Commission here on Tuesday. About two weeks ago, unknown persons had abducted Bhurki Bheel, 16, d/o Jamal Bheel, resident of Rano Bheel Colony, in the limits of Satellite Town police station.

Jamal Bheel, father of the girl, visited the concerned police station several times for the registration of an FIR, but police refused to cooperate. At last he had to address a press conference at which he apprised the journalists about the incident and sought their help. He also informed Noor Ahmed Narejo, representative of Sindh Human Rights Commission, about the tragedy.

In pursuance of that, a delegation of National Press Club and activists of Human Rights Commission met with the SSP and informed him about the whole incident, prompting the SSP to order the SHO Satellite Town to lodge the kidnapping case and arrest the culprits without any delay.

However, no case was registered with the concerned police station till the filing of the news.