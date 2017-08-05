MIRPUR (AJK) - The ruling party in AJK and its central organisation in the state Friday reposed full confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Raja Farooq Haider Khan, appreciating the services of the party’s patron-in-chief for “what they described” speedy progress and prosperity of the country.

The extra-ordinary meeting of the ruling party of AJK was held at Kashmir House on Friday with Raja Farooq Haider in the chair. The meeting passed various resolutions expressing confidence in Nawaz Sharif's leadership and vowed to continue its support for the party's supreme leader.

The meeting showed reservations over the judgement in Panama case.

"The party would continue to stand by its leader in the challenging time and he would certainly emerge victorious," the meeting maintained.

A committee led by AJK Minister for Information Raja Mushtaq Minhas was formed for finalising arrangements for participation in procession of Nawaz Sharif's from Islamabad to Lahore scheduled for August 6.

Member Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council Sardar Abdul Khaliq Wassi and Zulfiqar Ali Malik would be other coordinators with Mushtaq Minhas in the Committee.

The meeting reiterated the AJK PML-N stance on State's accession to Pakistan and declared Pakistan as the most holy place after Mecca and Madina for the Kashmiris.

The meeting unanimously condemned the propaganda against Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and declared it as a conspiracy against Kashmir-Pakistan deep rooted relationship, and said that accession to Pakistan was part of the political faith of the people of the State.

The meeting thanked the newly-elected Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for visiting Kashmir House few days back. The meeting condemned the Indian atrocities committed by the occupied forces in Occupied Kashmir and assured the people of the held Valley of full moral and diplomatic support during their struggle against Indian occupation.

Senior Minister Ch Tariq Farooq, ministers Ch Muhammad Aziz, Sardar Farooq Sikandar, Dr Najeeb Naqi, Mushtaq Minhas, Ch Muhammad Saeed, Noreen Arif, Syed Shaukat Shah, Nasir Dar, Barrister Iftikhar Gillani, deputy speaker Sardar Farooq Ahmed Tahir, members AJK Legislative Assembly KB Khan, Syed Ali Raza Bukhari, Col (r) Waqqar Noor, Raja Naseer Ahmed, Ch Iahaq, Ch Ismail, Mian Yasir Rasheed, Asad Alim Shah, Ch Shahzad, Dr Bashir Mustafa, Ch Zjaved Akhtar, Sehrish Qamar, Faiza Imtiaz, members AJK Kashmir Council Sardar Abdul Khaliq Wassi, Malik Pervez, Sadique Batli and all ten districts presidents of PMLN attended the meeting.