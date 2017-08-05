TOBA TEK SINGH - A ‘fake’ faith-healer allegedly kidnapped the young daughter of his follower on Friday. Complainant Muhammad Younis of Ghazi Abad locality informed the city police that Pir Maqbool Ahmad used to visit his house frequently for the spiritual treatment of his ailing daughter. He alleged that his daughter was alone in the house when Pir Maqbool came and abducted his daughter. The police have launched hunt for recovery of the girl.