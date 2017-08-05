PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission has reportedly decided to launch an inquiry into corruption allegations against MNA Ayesha Gulalai, who has accused PTI Chairman Imran Khan of sending her indecent text messages.

According to media reports, it has been learnt the commission will conduct an inquiry into the allegations of receiving kickbacks and financial wrongdoings against the woman lawmaker.

Ayesha Gulalai Wazir, a PTI MNA had announced to leave the party in a press conference on Tuesday last accused her party chairman Imran Khan and his cronies of sending inappropriate and explicit text messages to female members.

In the ongoing developments, Gulalai’s personal assistant Noor Zaman has alleged that the woman lawmaker for the embezzlement of Rs7.2 million in development projects, including construction of Bannu link Road and Sada Khel Road.

He claimed that Gulalai also misappropriated the funds reserved for construction of road from Lakki Marwat to Tari Khel and solar tube-well.

He added that she used the embezzled money for construction of her 4.5 kanal house in Bannu. In the wake of such corruption, the KP Ehtisab Commission has reportedly decided to probe into the matter soon.