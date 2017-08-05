KASUR - The great nations never forget their heroes and always hold their sacrifices in highest esteem. "Martyrs are crown of the Police Department who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty."

This was crux of speeches made by speakers at a ceremony titled "Youm-e-Shuhada Police" at Kasur Police Lines here the other day.

DPO Ismail Kharak said that 31 personnel of Kasur Police have been martyred while protecting the life, honour and property of the common man. "They sacrificed their lives but did not let the outlaws hurt people," he pointed out. District Council Chairman Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan said that sacrifices rendered by the Kasur Police personnel have given new impetus to police for peace maintenance.

ADC (revenue) Musa Raza, Captain Ali, SP (investigations) Amjad Mehmood, In-charge IB Arshad Mehmood and DSP (headquarters) Abdul Wahid also attended the ceremony. The participants laid floral wreath on the grave of police martyrs and prayed for the rest in eternal peace.