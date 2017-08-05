AHMEDPUR EAST - A team of the Health Department sealed at least nine illegal clinics being run by quacks in different parts of subdivision Ahmedpur East here the other day.

The team was led by Deputy District Officer (health) Abdul Ghani Sheikh. He warned the quacks not to play with the lives of innocent people, adding that stern action will be taken against them otherwise. Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Rana Saleem Afzal lauded the performance of health department.