SIALKOT - The swollen Nullah Palkhu remained in high flood for the third day as water flow was 1,869 causes near Sialkot while its total capacity is 1,000 causes.

A peak of 3,070 cusecs flood water passed through Nullah Palkhu near Sialkot which caused spate in it and also resulted in a breach in a protective dyke of Nullah Palkhu near village Korpur-Sialkot, flooding several surrounding villages including Korpur, Ghunsaarpur, Chitti Shaikhaaan.

The acting DC added that the repairing of the breach was briskly underway. On the other side, the water level dropped to 90,000 cusecs in River Chenab at Head Marala near Sialkot from over night's flow of flood water was 139,526 cusecs. River Chenab has total capacity of 1,100,000 cusecs.

He said that the water flow was 8,421 cusecs in River Jammu at Saidpur-Head Marala which has the total capacity of 30,000 cusecs while the flow of water was 5,095 cusecs in River Tavi near Head Marala. He said that the flood sitution in Rivers Jammu and Tavi was still normal.

The Nullah Dek was cool and calm with 824 cusecs flow water in it near Kingra-Sialkot, having total capacity of 17000 cusecs in it at Noorpur. He said that the entire flood situation was totally under control in Sialkot district. He said that the concerned departments were busy in rescue activities in villages (in the surroundings of Sialkot.