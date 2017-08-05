SADIQABAD - PPP leader Afzal Kosh along with his companions announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) here the other day.

During a meeting with PTI leader Sardar Farkhan Leghari, Afzal Kosh announced his defection to the PTI. Speaking on the occasion, Farhan Leghari said that the SC decision in Panama case is based on justice. He said that the ruling family has looted the public money, adding that everyone of the family will be held accountable. He said the PTI is united under the leadership of Imran Khan. He expressed his optimism that the PTI will clinch the next general election.

Local PTI leaders including Abdul Hameed, Irfan Ali, Waqar Hussain and others were present on the occasion.