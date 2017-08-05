SADIQABAD - Local affiliates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took out a rally the other day to celebrate disqualification of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court in Panama leaks case.

The rally was led by PTI City President Ch Akram and Rao Attaur Rehman. The participants after marching main roads gathered at Chowk Fawara where they chanted slogans against the government and demanded accountability of every member of the ruling family. They showered rose petals on the party office-bearers and also danced to the drums beats.

Addressing the participants, Ch Akram and Attaur Rehman said that the PTI was established to ensure provision of justice to all segments of society. They claimed that only PTI Chairman Imran Khan can materialise the dream of "corruption-free Paksistan." They said the SC verdict will be remembered in the history of Pakistan. They claimed that the PTI will come into power in the next general elections.