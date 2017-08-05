KASUR - Butchers are selling unhygienic meat across Kasur district without let or hindrance amidst negligence of the Livestock Department and District Food Authority.

During a survey conducted by this correspondent, a number of citizens complained that usually sick and infected animals are brought to slaughterhouses and later their unhygienic meat is sold in the market. They said that people have reportedly been falling victim to gastrointestinal diseases and digestive disorders due to consumption of unhealthy meat.

Besides slaughtering of sick animals, butchers keep meat of the slaughtered animals in water, they charged. "The meat consequently gets weight by absorbing water and then it is sold at exorbitant prices in the market," they added. They regretted that butchers neglect public health in their craze for making big money. They said that the practice is being carried out in almost every area of the district. "We submitted numerous complaints to the authorities concerned but no action could be taken so far against those selling unwholesome meat across Kasur city and adjacent areas," they regretted. "It seems that the officials have given free hand to the butchers to play havoc with public health and spread diseases among people," they said.

They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to launch a ruthless operation against such butchers. They also demanded stern action against the officials concerned for their indifference.