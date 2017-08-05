SIALKOT - Parliamentarians Khawaja Asif, Zahid Hamid and Ahsan Iqbal again remained successful in becoming part of the cabinet of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as federal ministers.

Now the county has now got a full-fledged foreign minister in the shape of Khawaja Asif. Sialkot-based Khawaja Asif has sworn in as federal minister for foreign affairs. Earlier, he was federal minister for defence, water and power in Nawaz Sharif cabinet. Now, his portfolio has been changed and only foreign ministry has been given to him.

He is the second foreign minister of Pakistan from Sialkot , after Daska-based Sir Zafarullah Khan who the second foreign minister of Pakistan from Dec 27, 1947 to Oct 24, 1954.

Pasrur-based Zahid Hamid has been made federal minister for law in PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Earlier, he had two federal ministries - law and climate change. Now, one ministry of climate change has been taken back from him.

Narowal-based Ahsan Iqbal has been made federal minister for interior. Earlier, he was federal minister for planning and development in Nawaz Sharif cabinet.

They are stated to be very close associates of Nawaz Sharif. They were the federal ministers in Nawaz Sharif cabinets and now they also have been inducted in PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi cabinet on key and important ministries.

Shakargarh-based MNA Daniyal Aziz averted to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the federal cabinet held in Islamabad. He was inducted as state minister but he was expecting to be as a federal minister. He had been the chairman of National Reconstruction Bureau (NRB) in Pervaiz Musharraf regime.

HAJ FLIGHTS: The transportation of the haj pilgrims remained continued from Sialkot International Airport to Saudi Arabia as the third haj flight (PK- 2079) took off with 308 male and female pilgrims from Sialkot international airport to Saudi Arabia.

Senior Vice President of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Adnan Arshad Sethi, Chairman of Sialkot International Airpot Limited (SIAL) Khawar Anwar Khawaja, CEO Mir Haider Ali Khan and senior PIA officials saw off the pilgrims during a special ceremony.

Addressing the participants, the SCCI SVC said that the Sialkot exporters have played a pivotal role by establishing Sialkot international airport on self-help basis under the supervision of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). He said that the haj pilgrims have taken the breath of solace on the start of the direct haj flights from Sialkot international airport. He also greeted the SIAL management and PIA officials.

On the occasion, Khawaja greeted the haj pilgrims highly hailing the exemplary arrangements for them. The CEO pledged to make efforts to provide better aviation and other facilities at Sialkot International Airport. He also thanked the haj pilgrims for choosing Sialkot international airport for going to Saudi Arabia to perform haj obligation.