FAISALABAD - Ambassador of the Republic of Somalia in Pakistan, Mrs Khadija Mohamed Almakhzoumi, said that academic ties between Somalia and Pakistan will be further strengthened to get benefit from each other experiences.

She was talking to University of Agriculture Faisalabad educationists at a meeting chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan here on Friday.

The Somalian ambassador stressed upon the need for boosting academic ties to cope with common challenges. She pointed out that in her country, there is a need of more veterinarian and animals professionals as they have huge livestock sector for which UAF can help them produce skilled manpower. She said that Somalia wants to send their students to UAF for studies as agriculture is playing main role in their economy.

On the occasion, UAF VC Dr Iqrar Ahmad proposed a joint degree program with the institutions in Somalia. He said that there are some Somalian students getting education at the UAF in the different disciplines. He said both countries are experiencing commonalities in their culture, economy and issues. He said that UAF is opening 50 scholarship for foreign students of Islamic countries in which Somalia should get the share.

He invited Somalia to send their students in UAF and assured them of state-of-the-art facilities and education.

He said that UAF is only educational institution in the country which is ranked among top 100 universities of the globe. He said that UAF has developed 101 innovative catalogue that will help in addressing the issues of the farming community and industry. He said that UAF is enjoying good relations worldwide and as it has inked 125 MoU with the international organisations. He said that that UAF research portfolio has surpassed $2 billion.

The visiting ambassador also met Somalian students at UAF and visited different Institutes of the varsity.