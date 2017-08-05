GUJRAT - The University of Gujrat (UoG) is abuzz with music and patriotic songs, depicting love and only love for the motherland as preparations for Independence Day celebrations have been underway at brisk pace.

Hundreds of students from the UoG main and sub-campuses besides other colleges in the division are participating in various competitions being held connection with I-Day celebrations at Hafiz Hayat Campus.

It seemed as if they have already anticipated the Higher Education Department and Chief Minister Punjab would issue directives to all higher education institutions across the province to mark the occasion with fervour and zeal. Essay writing, painting, patriotic songs and debating competitions were held. An Odium Art Society team led by Asst Prof Ghaffar Mohiuddin from SADA presented a play and won generous applause from the audience for their exhilarating on-stage performance.

The activities are being organised in collaboration with the Student Services Centre (SSC) and Business Incubation Centre (BIC).

The Urdu and English declamation contests were presided over by UoG Debating Society president Arosha Awan and vice president Quratul Ain. BIC expert Muhammad Haider Meraj, Ali Murtaza and Miss Rehana were at the judges’ panel.

Director SSC Muhammad Yaqoob praised the talent and skills of the participants. “Our youth are full of energy and have great potential. With a little guidance in the right direction, they can be trained to achieve bigger milestones with long term benefits for the country,” Yaqoob said.

Haider Meraj highlighted the role of varsities in promoting leadership qualities among the youth.

Winners of divisional level contests will qualify for the next round at the provincial level.