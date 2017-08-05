SADIQABAD/KASUR - Two persons including a woman were killed while as many were injured in different incidents of violence and road accidents here other day.

According to police and rescue sources, a youth was killed while another was injured critically in a road accident occurred near Model Town Chowk in Sadiqabad.

Waqar, 14, of Bashir Colony was on his way on a motorbike along with his friend Abid Ali, 16, when a speeding bus hit the bike head-on. Resultantly, Waqar was killed on the spot while Abid received multiple injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Sadiqabad THQ Hospital for medical treatment. The City Police arrested the bus driver and registered a case against him. In Kasur, A 50-year-o ld blind woman was tortured to death while a man received serious burn injuries separately due to electrical shocks.

According to Pattoki Saddr Police, Ameen subjected his blind wife Allah Rakhi to severe physical torture over a petty issue. She was shifted to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. On the other hand, Liaqat, 45, sustained severe burns in suburban area Gidhu while fixing an electricity wire. Rescue 1122 shifted him to DHQ Hospital for medical treatment.

Sugar scarcity hits

People are forced to buy sugar at high prices as sugar mills owners have stopped supplying sugar in the market due to which its shortage is noticed in Sadiqabad city. During a survey, residents told The Nation that the sugar mills owners are not provided subsidy on sugar by the officials concerned at which they have created an artificial scarcity of the commodity in the city. They said that the mills owners have stopped supplying sugar in the market due which sugar prices has been increased by shopkeepers up to Rs8-10 per kilogram.

They regretted that the administration is least bothered to resolve their problems. They demanded RY Khan deputy commissioner to take notice of the situation. They warned to take to streets if their problems are not resolved.