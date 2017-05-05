MIRPUR (AJK) - Eight persons were killed and another sustained injured when a passenger jeep fell into a deep ditch near Shaghil village in Haveli district of Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday, the police said.

The ill-fated jeep was on the way from Shaghil to forward Kahuta when it met the accident following failure of its breaks, Haveili Police Station In-Charge told this correspondent on the telephone Thursday afternoon. The injured was shifted to nearby hospital. Police have booked the jeep driver and launched further investigation.