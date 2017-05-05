MIRPUR (AJK) - The annual intermediate examination - 2017 (part -II/Composite) will begin from May 6, under the auspices of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Mirpur

AJK BISE Controller (examinations) Prof Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry informed on Thursday that roll number slips of the regular candidates have been dispatched to their respective educational institutions for onward delivery to the candidates. Whereas roll number slips of private candidates have been mailed through registered post to their respective addresses given in the applications forms. The controller said that the AJKK BISE may be contacted through telephone No. 05827-960006 or 960039 for further query if needed.