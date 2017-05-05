SIALKOT - Both the PTI and PML-Q have started showing their political muscles in Sialkot by holding their respective meetings in a bid to give a hard time to the PML-N.

On April 27, 2017, PML-Q central leader Ch Pervaiz Elahi addressed a largely attended convention of the party workers at Sialkot. During his address, he had injected fresh blood into the party in Sialkot while party workers are engaged in the mass-contact campaign.

Meanwhile, the stage is also set for holding a PTI meeting at Jinnah Stadium on May 07 as the local leadership claimed that Imran Khan’s public meeting will give a massive boost to the party in Sialkot against the PML-N. Former MPA Akhlaq Ahmed has recently joined the PTI after flying from the PML-N camps. He will formally announce the decision during Imran Khan’s public meeting at Sialkot on May 07,2017.

The local leaders were holding meetings of the party workers in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur in a bid to make the public meeting a success. Local lawyers are also taking active part in the activities. The growing political activities of both PML-Q and PTI were also building up a political pressure against the PML-N.

Though , the 2018 general elections are about a year away, but , the local leaders led by former MPA Ansar Iqbal and PTI led by Umer Dar and Usman Dar are now going door to door as part of the mass-contact campaign to lure the people against the PML-N.

However, the PML-N has not yet jazzed up the pace of its political activities here in Sialkot. The prevailing political scenario of Sialkot reveals that PML-Q, PTI and PPP are developing their political contacts to give tough time to PML-N’s Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the federal minister for defence, water and power, in Sialkot.

The local leaders are agreed that they were also considering actively on the suggestion of grant political alliance against PML-N in 2018 general elections. They said, “We are agreed on one-point agenda to dent and defeat PML-N in Sialkot city during the 2018 general elections.” They said that political alliance was on the cards between PML-Q, PTI and PPP in Sialkot ahead of 2018 general elections to field their joint candidate against PML-N’s Asif. They said that the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) could also join this local political alliance against the PML-N.

FIREFIGHTERS’ DAY OBSERVED: Rescue 1122 observed the International Firefighters’ Day by holding a ceremony at an industrial unit near Sahowala here on Thursday.

The rescuers also took part in mock firefighting exercise with their renewed pledge to utilise their energy and capabilities to provide emergency services for the people. Earlier, the personnel of Rescue 1122 Sialkot took out a rally to mark the day. The rally began from Kutchery Road and ended at Allama Iqbal Chowk Sialkot city after passing through all the main inter-city roads. The participants were carrying banners and placards with the renewed pledge to make efforts to save the people.