SAMBRIAL - People staged a protest and filed a writ petition in the court over change of the name of Mohallah in Sambrial.

The residents demanded that the name of Mohallah Sultanpura be restored. They said that their Mohallah was named fifty years ago after famous saint Hazrat Sultan Bahu. They alleged that an owner of a private school changed the name with the help of some members of TMC Sambrial for the sake of his personal interests.

The protesting residents said that it is an extra financial burden on their shoulders to get their addresses changed from legal documents.