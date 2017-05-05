KASUR - A suspected drug-smuggler was shot dead by Punjab Rangers while crossing into Pakistan and his accomplice managed to escape unhurt near Jahangir Khan Jalal Shaheed check-post here the other day.

According to Mandi Usmanwala Police, Rangers’ personnel spotted two suspects crossing Pakistan’s border. They were warned and asked to stop but they resorted to firing on the personnel. In retaliation, one suspect was killed while his accomplice managed to flee away. Rangers’ personnel recovered a pistol and 57 bottles of Indian liquor from the dead suspect. The police registered a case on the complaint of the Rangers deputy superintendent.