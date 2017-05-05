GUJRAT - First-ever e-library being built at 20 kanal of land of Zamindar Postgraduate College will be completed soon.

The project to cost Rs30 million was initiated by the Punjab government some two years ago, said Gujrat DC Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

During a visit to site of the e-library, DC Randhawa ordered for completion of the project in May. He informed that the library would be equipped with modern information technology tools that will be linked with a centralised system, which will also be linked other e-library being established across the province. The DC said that the library will also have air-conditioned rooms for readers including women besides a projector room whereas offices for staff will also be available in the main building. A sports gymnasium has already been functional at the site.