GUJRANWALA - The officers and officials of Rescue 1122 carried out a flag march on GT Road here to celebrate International Fire-Fighting Day.

Hundreds of students of various schools presented flowers to the marchers. The flag march started from the central rescue office and ended at general bus stand where a ceremony held which was attended by MNA Shazia Sohail Mir, MPA Imran Khalid Butt and mayor Gujranwala Municipal Corporation Sheik Sarwat Ikram. Addressing the participants, speakers paid rich tribute to the rescue martyrs who sacrificed their lives while rescuing citizens. They demanded the government to provide more facilities to Rescue 1122 to increase its capacity and performance.

On the occasion, District Emergency Officer Umer Akbar Ghuman urged the citizens to adopt protective measures in their offices, factories and homes.