PAKPATTAN - People at large particularly those attached with the construction industry have flayed the “unwarranted” increase in the rates of sand and demanded immediate withdrawal of the decision.

It is to be noted that sand royalty rates have been increased, almost doubled in Pakpattan by “sand mafia” which has caused unrest among the public.

Commenting on the hike in sand rates, PML-N Pakpattan general secretary MD Butt condemned “what he called sand mafia,” over the irrational and unwarranted increase in sand rates. He asked the Pakpattan Deputy Commissioner to take notice of arbitrary hike in sand rates and take action against the “sand mafia.” He pointed out that it will affect the common man in particular, terming it against the PML-N government public welfare-oriented policies. “Some criminal-minded people are trying to defame the government through their arbitrary decision but they should mind that the party workers and leaders will never let such elements materialise their evil design at the cost of the government’s public image,” he declared. Mr Butt claimed that it is the year of election and the government is trying to ease life of the common man. He demanded the district administration and other officers concerned to take stern action against the “sand mafia and their patrons.”