MULTAN - A religious organization’s activists staged a demonstration at Chowk Nawan Shehr against Indian aggression and genocide in Held Kashmiri.

The demonstrators led Al- Muhammadia Students South Punjab President Kashif, they burnt Indian flag to give vent to their anger. They were also carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against India and in favour of Kashmiris. They also chanted slogans against Indian government and in favour of the Kashmiris. The students expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri students who were being tortured by Indian troops.

They warned India to refrain from its brutalities, genocide of Kashmiris, violation of line of control or to avoid any war between the two nuclear capable countries. They demanded the Indian government open routes for Kashmiris’ help.

“Trucks containing dry ration and other items be allowed to enter Indian Occupied Kashmir, they demanded. “Pakistani people are with their Kashmiri brothers,” he added.

Thousands of people took part in protests which were held in Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Karachi, Hyderabad, Quetta, Peshawar and other cities. People shouted slogans against India and deflagrated Indian flag.

Traders for

regulating real

estate sector

The business community of Southern Punjab has urged the government to regulate the real estate sector which has an estimated size of around Rs7 trillion.

Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) President Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi said that there is a dire need for regulating the huge sector which is flourishing rapidly. He said that the government should abolish the condition of giving NOCs for announcing any real estate project, as there should be proper approval only. He remarked that performance of the government’s department affects by giving acting charge to officers instead of appointing permanent head. Roomi said that on the proposal of SECP, the government has agreed to regulate the real estate market of the country in the Companies Bill 2017. He further said that it is necessary to bring property sector into formal economy.

A company engaged in real estate should not announce any real estate project, unless it has obtained the approval of the SECP and all necessary approvals, permissions, NOCs etc of the authorities concerned, he said. He said that investment in real estate of Dubai has enhanced after they regulated the estate sector. The government has brought the property sector in the ambit of the Companies Bill 2017 that the National Assembly passed recently. The bill would bind the companies and cooperatives to get clearance from the SECP before inviting or accepting finances from the general public, he said.

