SAHIWAL - A man murdered his teenage daughter and critically injured two others over differences with his wife here in Chak 87-R on Thursday.

The police said that 16-year-old Humera died instantly while 12-year-old Saira and 10-year-old Saba who have been admitted to DHQ hospital where they are fighting for life.

According to police, Rasheed Ahmed, resident of Chak 87-R had some differences with his wife at which she had gone to her parents house. Despite his efforts she did not return which disappointed Rasheed. Enrage over his wife behaviour, he fired gunshots on his elder daughter Humera, killing her on the spot and two others got injured while his eight-year-old son saved his life by fleeing the scene. The police have launched investigation into the incident with no arrest till filing of this report.