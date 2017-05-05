BAHAWALNAGAR - A police big wig lauded and stressed the media role for societal reforms and acknowledged the journalists’ sacrifices in this regard.

A Bahawalnagar Press Club dlegation led by Secretary General Sohail Khan met with the district police officers at his office. The district police officer talking to a delegation lauded the tremendous services rendered by veteran late journalist Gulzar Ahmad Chaudhry who was conferred Sadiq Press freedom award for his prolonged and fearless fight for freedom of expression.

The DPO lauded the role of media-men towards the betterment of the society. He said that country is passing through critical juncture so the media should extend their best cooperation with law-enforcement agencies in the best interest of the country. He paid rich tribute to the media-men who sacrificed their lives in line of their duty. He also acknowledged the services of pioneering journalist Gulzar Ahmad Chaudhry. He congratulated his son Ahmad Chaudhry for Sadiq Press Freedom Award 2017 conferred on his father.

He also urged his son to follow the footsteps of his great father and earn a good name.