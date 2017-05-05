FAISALABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faisal Saleh Hayat along with his driver got injured in a road accident here in the wee hours of Thursday, the Motorway Police and hospital sources confirmed.

Hayat was en route to Jhang from Faisalabad when his car collided with a trailer near Ameenpur area, the Motorway Police officials said.

Consequently, the PPP leader and his driver suffered injuries. They were rushed to Allied Hospital, where hospital sources said that condition of the PPP leader is out of danger.

His driver, however, is stated to be in critical condition.

Scores of followers of Hayat, who also happens to be a spiritual leader, reached the hospital as soon as they heard about the accident.

Sources further said that after CT scan of Hayat, doctors are of the view that he is stable condition.