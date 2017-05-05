HAFIZABAD - The proposed site for the establishment of a Children Park has been turned into a taxi and rickshaws parking lot.

Former Lahore High Court chief justice Kh Muhammad Sharif had donated the premises of old courts to the district administration for widening old Kutchehry Road and converting about 20 marlas land near Fawara Chowk into a children park to be named after him. The plan, aimed at providing healthy environment to children of old city area, was developed about five years ago.

Few months ago, the then DCO and the District and Sessions Judge had laid foundation stone for converting the proposed site into Children Park and a library but the administration evinced little interest in the development. Resultantly, the site is being occupied by rickshaws, cabs and private cars owners, converting the site into a parking lot. Local citizens have called on the administration to show some interest to provide recreational and healthy facilities to children by developing the site into a park.

ACE NABS CLERK

A clerk of Tehsil Office Hafizabad was arrested by Anti-Corruption Establishment while accepting Rs10,000 as bribe from a villager.

According to ACE, Muhammad Nawaz, a clerk of Naib Tehsildar, allegedly demanded Rs10,000 from Arshad Ali for an official document. He informed the ACE who arrested him while getting bribe from the complainant. A case has been registered against him accordingly.