SIALKOT/BAHAWALNAGAR - The Counter Terrorist Department (CTD) yesterday claimed to have thwarted “an imminent terror bid” by nailing two suspect terrorists, said to be affiliated with outlawed IS.

According to CTD sources, the arrests were made from General Bus Stand Daska and explosives were recovered from their possession.

According to senior officials, a CTD Gujranwala team got intelligence that two terrorists, belonging to outlawed IS, were planning subversive activity in the area of Daska Bus Stand. The officials claimed that the terrorists were planning attack on sensitive installations in Daska and Sialkot. Acting promptly on the tip-off, the lawmen carried out a raid in Daska and nicked the two suspected terrorists identified as Shahzada Naveed Hussain and Muhammad Shoaib.

The CTD also recovered different items including 1.5kg explosive, 2 detonators and 73 inch Prima cord from them.

The CTD registered a case (FIR No 13/2017) against the suspects at CTD police station Gujranwala under Sections 4/5 ESA, 7 ATA, the officials added.

SUSPECT HELD WITH HATE

MATERIAL

In Bahawalnagar, the CTD claimed to have arrested a suspect affiliated with a banned outfit along with hate material. According to CTD, it conducted a raid on a tip-off and arrested suspect Liaquat Ali, resident of Minchinabad. The CTD also recovered hate material from custody of the suspect. He was shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.