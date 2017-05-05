SARGODHA - The three-day Training of Trainers (TOT) workshop for faculty members and students started at the University of Sargodha here.

The training has been organised by Quality Enhancement Cell and Faculty of Social and Behavioural Science in collaboration with the British Council and YES Network Pakistan. The workshop focuses on providing advanced level knowledge and skills to the participants on the concept of youth social entrepreneurship and generating interest for the integration of social entrepreneurship into the curriculum. British Council and YES Network Pakistan have launched first-ever ‘Changemaker Institute Project’ in the higher education institutions of Pakistan. It will guide Higher Education Institutions to focuses attention on teaching students how to turn a vision into reality and to design and develop social change organisations.

On the occasion, UoS VC Dr Ishtiaq said that the war between capitalism and communism is the story of past. “Now the war is between people who want to make progress and those who don’t. We need to identify and innovate novel ideas to find solutions and ideas for addressing our social problems,” he elaborated.

Ali Raza Khan, CEO YES Network Pakistan, said that a democratic & prosperous society needs engaged citizens and not citizens in waiting. The higher education institution offers great platform for change-making.