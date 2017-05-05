SHEIKHUPURA - Two suspected highwaymen were killed in an alleged shootout with Khanqah Dogran Police and two others escaped from the scene here on Thursday. On a tip-off about dacoits presence on Sargodha Road near Mallah stop, the police rushed to the spot but came across firing by the outlaws. In retaliation, two robbers, yet to be identified, were killed and two other fled away. The police have started investigation.–Staff reporter