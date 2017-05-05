SHEIKHUPURA - Two suspected highwaymen were killed in an alleged shootout with Khanqah Dogran Police and two others escaped from the scene here on Thursday. On a tip-off about dacoits presence on Sargodha Road near Mallah stop, the police rushed to the spot but came across firing by the outlaws. In retaliation, two robbers, yet to be identified, were killed and two other fled away. The police have started investigation.–Staff reporterThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 05-May-2017 here.
Two robbers killed in shootout
