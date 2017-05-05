KASUR - Four persons including a woman died and 10 others sustained injuries in separate incidents occurred in different areas of the district.

According to police, unidentified suspects shot dead a labourer in bordering village Bholeke. Buttho Maseeh of Pakki Haveli was watering crops when the accused shot him dead. Mustafabad Police shifted the body for autopsy.

A man committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in village Katlohi Kalan. Fazal Kareem was jobless which often arose quarrels in his home. The other day, he argued with his family members over the issue and hanged himself from a tree. Beheaded body of an unidentified woman was found in jurisdiction of the Mandi Usmanwala Police. Dead body of a 70-year-old man was found in Qatalwi near BRB Canal. Identity of the bodies is yet to be ascertained.

On the other hand, a man and son got injured in a scuffle over property row in village Jora. Sharafat, Iqbal and Ghaffar had a row with Nazir over property. They roughed up him and left him along his son Naeem with critical injuries.

Nine persons including six women and a minor girl sustained critical injuries in three traffic accidents. A coaster bus overturned near New Bus Terminal Kasur which left sex women including Balqees, Mumtaz, Haziran, Kausar, Shehnaz and Meraj with injuries. A seven-year-old girl got injured after being hit by a car while crossing a road near a grid station in Khuddian Khas. Motorcyclist Haji Arshad got injured after being hit by a truck in Bahadurpura. Police are investigating.