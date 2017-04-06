SIALKOT - The Pakistan Muttahida Kisan Mahaz (PMKM) regretted that the dried-up bed of the River Chenab is wearing a horrible look at Head Marala near Sialkot as India has stopped water supply in the river towards Pakistan.

Pakistan Muttahida Kissan Muhaaz Central Chairman M Ayub stated this while talking to the newsmen at Head Marala Rest House after visiting the sandy bed of River Chenab. On the occasion, the Sialkot irrigation department officials told him that the water level has dropped to a great extant in this River Chenab at Head Marala near Sialkot here. They said that the floow of water was only 17000 cusecs at Head Marala barrage here today. But, the normal flow of the water should be here about 46000 cusecs during these days, said the irrigation department officials.

However, the concerned officials of the Sialkot Irrigation Department were hopeful that the snow would soon start melting on the mountains in neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, due to which the water level is expected to rise in River Chenab.

The farmers’ leader expressed grave concern over the prolonged Indian water aggression, saying that India is violating the Indus Basin Water Agreement by stopping the water in River Chenab towards Pakistan since 2008.

Ayub Mayo said that India has already waged water war against Pakistan by stopping water towards the Pakistan. He said that India has already established 262 small and big dams, while Pakistan still have only two main dams. He stressed a need for early construction of more big dams in Pakistan to save the floodwater.

He said that the Indian water aggression was only because of the alleged poor counter strategy by Pakistan. He urged the government to announce a special package of agricultural subsidies and incentives for all the farmers affected by the shortage of water in River Chenab.

He said that the water level has dropped to a great extent in River Chenab. He revealed that the farmers along the banks of River Chenab were much perturbed due to water shortage. He said that they were unable to water their fields for the cultivation of the seasonal crops.

The main Marala-Ravi-Link (MR Link) Canal has already been closed by the irrigation department due to water shortage. He said that the main reason behind the water shortage was the stoppage of water in River Chenab by India following the nine years long Indian water aggression.

TWO HELD: The police and the Punjab Rangers have arrested a s many as two suspect accused Ameen and Qaiser during a mid-night combing operation in village Kakhaanwali-Phalora, Pasrur tehsil here.

The police and the Rangers also recovered two hand grenades, three illicit pistols, a wireless set, short machine gun, hundreds of the bullets from the accused. The police have shifted the accused to unknown place for further interrogation.