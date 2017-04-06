GUJRANWALA - A Japanese investor filled a petition in the court against the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) authorities for not arresting an accused involved in a fraud case.

Foreigner Kakochi Hero in his application alleged that he invested millions of rupees in a housing colony at Sambrial while his partners Yasin and Eyyaz with collaboration of revenue officials transferred 16-marla land in their name. Resultantly, he gave an application to assistant commissioner who referred the case to ACE and after inquiry it registered a case against revenue officials Mehmood Bhatti and Razaq while bail applications of said accused have also been discharged. However, he added, in-spite of his repeated requests, the ACE authorities have took no action to arrest the accused. On the petition, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Ilyas has asked the relevant officers to produce complete record of the case.

On the other side, ACE officer Amir Hussain Sandhu arrested three officials of Anti Corruption Establishment involved in illegal recruitments of Education Department. It was reported that ACE has received an application in which applicant alleged that some officials have been involved in illegal recruitments in the department during 2016-17.

After inquiries, the allegations leveled against Munir Ahmed Assistant, Muhammad Mudassar Driver and Hafiz Ansar Javed junior clerk were proved and circle officer Amir Hussain Sandhu arrested all the three officials and registered a case.

Meanwhile, police produced two teenagers before the court involved in kidnapping case of two minor girls, while the court ordered to send them to jail on 14 days judicial remand. Accused Waqar, 15, and Arbaz, 16, allegedly kidnapped two students of class 8 Laiba and Ansa about 10 days before and took them at Lahore. Later police recovered the girls and arrested both the accused.

TORTURE: A teacher of Government Primary School allegedly tortured a class-two student for not doing home work while parents protested in front of school here at Peoples Colony. Zeenat asked seven years old Danish to show homework when he excused for this, Zeeant started torturing him with a stick which caused injuries at body of the minor boy. Receiving the information, the parents along with other residents reached the school while the teacher escaped from the scene. Parents and other citizens protested against the cruel attitude of the teacher.