FAISALABAD:- Pakistan Nutrition and Dietetic Society (PNDS) has launched its office at University of Agriculture Faisalabad with Dr Benish Israr as its in-charge. The society was currently carrying out its operations from Karachi. Dr Kamran Sharif will be the co-chair of the society at Faisalabad Chapter while Hira Iftikhar and Sana Arif shall also perform their duties for nutrition education and membership.–Staff ReporterThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 06-Apr-2017 here.
PNDS launches its office at UAF
