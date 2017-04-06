FAISALABAD:- Pakistan Nutrition and Dietetic Society (PNDS) has launched its office at University of Agriculture Faisalabad with Dr Benish Israr as its in-charge. The society was currently carrying out its operations from Karachi. Dr Kamran Sharif will be the co-chair of the society at Faisalabad Chapter while Hira Iftikhar and Sana Arif shall also perform their duties for nutrition education and membership.–Staff Reporter