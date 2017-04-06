SHEIKHUPURA - The Hiran Minar railway crossing could not be made functional even after the passage of 11 days of a gruesome collision between Shalamar Express and an oil tanker.

The crossing was damaged in the collision in which 3 people had died while more than 18 others suffered burnt injuries. The residents of Mujahid Nagar, Usman Nagar, Sun City Residential Society and Mian Park protested against the poor and slow working of the railway authority.

The protesters led by Sheikh Zeeshan told the media that they had to adopt a far-flung way to reach their homes while the children often get late from schools due to long distance and traffic hurdles. He said if a mishap happened during night it would be great difficult for them to reach the destination. The alternative way was located in the deserted area where highway robberies could take place. They demanded the authority make the railway crossing functional as soon as possible.