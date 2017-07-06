Two brothers among three killed on road

LAHORE: Three people were killed and five others wounded critically in road accidents, rescuers said on Wednesday. Two young men died when a rashly-driven car bumped into a motorcycle on Qureshi road in Gulberg police precincts. Police identified the victims as Omar and his brother Moon. Police said the deceased were on their way home when they had the accident. The driver of the car managed escape. The police say investigation was underway. In another accident, a 70-year-old man was crushed to death by a speedy vehicle near Suggian Bridge in Shahdara police area. The deceased was later identified by police as Muhammad Ahsan. An eyewitness told the police that the man was crossing the road when a vehicle ran over him. As s result, he died on the spot. The driver along with the driven fled instantly. The police were investigating. Meanwhile, four men were wounded seriously when two motorbikes bumped into each other near Model Town More. The injured persons, identified as Salman, Naveed, Ali, and Akaash, were shifted to the Lahore General Hospital where the condition of one of the injured was said to be serious. –Staff Reporter

Man found dead

LAHORE: A 40-year-old man was found dead alongside a footpath in the Tibbi City police area on early Wednesday. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy. Police investigators say they believe the deceased was a drug addict. Some passersby spotted the body and contacted the police by phone. The police were investigating the death. –Staff Reporter

All LGH neuro wards renamed

LAHORE: The Lahore General Hospital has renamed all neuro wards and placed them under one roof in newly constructed Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences. Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and LGH Prof Ghias un Nabi Tayyab said that the step has been taken for the convenience of patients and attendants. Apart from the old systems, he added, now emergency would function at ground floor while male and female three units have been made operative with the best possible facilities. The PGMI principal expressed commitment that efforts would continue to make this oldest hospital the best one in the country. –Staff Reporter

Mock drill at Kot Lakhpat jail

LAHORE: Police and counter terror operatives Wednesday carried out a mock drill around the Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail to review security arrangements in case of any emergency situation. Punjab Rangers personnel, CTD officials, Dolphins squads, police response units, and rescue workers participated in the exercise. The rehearsal began as police and security officials wearing bullet-proof jackets and carrying assault rifles landed outside the Kot Lakhpat jail within minutes from a nearby police facility. Several police mobiles were also seen patrolling on the roads near the jail premises. According to officials, the main purpose of the rehearsal was to check the preparedness and response of the police and other security agencies in case of any terror threat. –Staff Reporter

Progress on Orange Line

LAHORE: Two elevated stations of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train at Islam Park and Salamat Pura would be constructed as model stations. This was informed at a meeting of steering committee for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project held on Wednesday with Kh Ahmad Hasan in the chair. Kh Hasan directed provision of safety equipment including gloves, rubber shoes and helmets to the staff performing duties for drainage of stormwater during the ongoing rainy season. He directed for arranging short training in adopting safety measures for the staff by Rescue 1122 and appointed Chief Engineer TEPA Saif Ur Rehamn as focal person for this purpose. The meeting was informed that electrical and mechanical work on all the 11 elevated stations along package-I and four stations along package-II has been started by the Chinese contractor CR-NORINCO after the grey structure of these stations had been completed by the local contractors. The remaining nine stations of package–II will also be handed over to CR-NORINCO by the end of this as construction work was in full speed at these locations. –Staff Reporter