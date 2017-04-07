GUJRANWALA - Citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in various theft and robbery incidents during past 48 hours here.

According to police, armed men snatched Rs38,000 and two cellphones from Akhter in Nowshera Virkan while in Kamoke Saddr area, dacoits took away Rs72,000, cellphones and gold ornaments from Tasawar and his family. Similarly, Saqlain was deprived of Rs13,000, an applied for motorcycle and a cell phone. At Wahndo, bandits looted Rs50,000 and three cellphones from Fahad while in Emanabad, armed men snatched Rs25,000 and a cellphone from Zafar. In Tatlewali, swindlers took away Rs65,000, three cellphones and two gold rings from Talha while in the Dhulley Police precincts, robbers took away Rs17,000 and a cellphone from Zahida. In the Civil Lines Police precincts, bandits looted Rs15,000 and a cellphone from Noor Din while in Nowshera Virkan, dacoits took away Rs53,000 and three cellphones from Hamza. In Ahmednagar, armed men snatched Rs20,000 and a cellphone from Shaukat while in Baghbanpura, Luqman was deprived of Rs11,000 and a cellphone at gunpoint.

On the other hand, unidentified thieves stole cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from the houses owned by Ilyas, Usman, Abdul Jabbar and Waleed. In the same way, a Mehran Car of Ashraf and three applied for motorcycles owned by Zahid, Ghulam Rasool and Saim respectively were lifted from different places.