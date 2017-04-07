GUJRANWALA (Staff Reporter): A youth was gunned down outside a local court over a love-marriage dispute here in Wazirabad on Thursday.

According to police, the deceased identified as Ahmed was the brother of Arman Ali who had contracted love marriage with a girl namely Aqalma Shahzadi, resident of Shero Mohallah with the consent of her parents. The police informed that apparently the love-marriage is the motive behind the incident.

Arman Ali tied the knot with the girl about ten days ago while the girl’s parents filed a writ petition Ali, accusing him of kidnapping their daughter. On Thursday, both the parties came to a local court for hearing of the case. Ahmed, brother of Arman Ali, however, was sitting in a hotel outside the court. In the meanwhile, Ali Raza brother of Aqalma opened fire on him, killing Ahmed on the spot. The Wazirabad City Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Two minors die of ‘toxic’ milk

BAHAWALPUR (Staff Reporter): Two children died after consuming ‘toxic’ milk while their mother and uncle fell sick here in Mauza Chenabpur, Uch Sharif the other day.

According to health and rescue sources, Zareena, mother of two-year-old Muhammad Luqman and Waris served cold milk to them and their uncle Akbar. As soon as they consumed the milk, their condition deteriorated and they were immediately rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur where Luqman breathed his last instantly. However, Waris also breathed his last later while condition of their mother and uncle is stated to be stable now.

Girl dies, two siblings hurt in roof collapse

GUJRANWALA (Staff Reporter): A minor girl died and her two sibling sustained injuries when roof of their house collapsed here in Qila Mian Singh on Thursday. According to Rescue 1122 and police, Manzoor, a labourer and resident of Qila Mian Singh area was asleep along with his three children. In the night due torrential rain, roof of the room caved in, leaving seven-year-old Marwa, Alisha, 2, and four-year-old Muhadis buried under the debris. Neighbours and locals rushed to the house and pulled out the children from the rubble. They were rushed to DHQ hospital where doctors announced Marwa as dead while her two siblings were admitted.

Man gunned down by rivals

MANDI BAHAUDDIN (Staff Reporter): A man was gunned down alleged over old enmity here the other day. According to police sources, Asghar, resident of Miana Gondal had been locked in enmity with Ahmed Khan, resident of the same village. The other day, Ahmed Khan was on the way to bazaar when Asghar along with eight accomplices including Shamsher attacked and shot him dead.

The Miana Gondal Police, on the complaint of deceased’s brother registered a case against nine persons. The police, after autopsy, handed over the dead body to the heirs.

Drugs recovered, peddler escapes arrest

MAILSI (Staff Reporter): The police claimed to have recovered a huge quantity of drugs from the hideout of a drug-peddler while the accused managed to escape the scene.

According to police, a team of the Mitroo Police raided the hideout of notorious drug-peddler Mazhar Shah and recovered 1.5 kg of heroin and 1.4 kg of hashish while the accused managed to escape the scene. Mailsi DSP Rana Akmal Rasool said that the police are conducting raids to arrest the runaway accused. The police, however, took his sister Hafeez Mai into custody for interrogation, he added.

Condolence reference

OKARA (Staff Reporter): The Okara District Bar Association (DBA) held a condolence reference on the sad demise of two senior lawyers - Haji Akram Ch and Rana Muhammad Ashraf Khan at Quaid-i-Azam Bar Hall here. On the occasion, the lawyers offered Fateha for the departed souls and prayed for their rest in eternal peace.

Syed Zahid Bukhari, Mian Shafiq Bhandara, Akhtar Hussain Bhatti, Rao Abdul Mujeeb, Najamus Saqib, Shujat Ahmed Nasir, Shaukat Ali and Rao Ashraf attended the reference.