TOBA TEK SINGH:- Pakistan Army Sobedar Abdul Rauf who embraced martyrdom when a glacier fell on him in Leepa Valley, was laid to rest in Chak 321/GB on Thursday. Brigadier Muhammad Ilyas from Okara Cantonment led the army contingent which presented salute to the martyr’s coffin. Hundreds of people from all walks of life including Pirmahal AC Hafiz Muhammad Najeeb and union councils chairmen attended the funeral for the martyr.–Staff Reporter

A floral wreath was also laid on his grave on behalf of COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa.