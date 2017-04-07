CHITRAL - Health employees went on strike against the government’s refusal to give them professional allowance.

A protest camp was set up at District Headquarters Hospital Chitral under the auspices of Inayatullah Khan, the president of class-four staff, and Muenul Mulk, the president of Cleric Association.

Addressing the participants, their leaders said that the provincial government had announced professional allowance for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff but class III and IV staff were totally deprived of the allowance.

MPA Saleem Khan visited the protest camp at DHQ Hospital and expressed his sympathy with the staff. Talking to this scribe, he said that during the previous government, his party had increased Un-Attractive Areas Allowance and Fire wood allowance up to 130 percent but the present government did injustices with the poor staff.

Inayatullah Khan said that he had visited Peshawar to meet high-ups of Health Department and they assured him of releasing the allowance for class four and class 3 staff but they reneged on their promise.

Woman staff also joined the strike. Hazrat Bibi and Sumaira said that they work day and night but they were not granted professional allowance. They warned if they were not given their genuine right they will continue their strike and totally boycott their offices.

Medical Superintendent Iftikhar Ahmad said that due to strike of staff, they face a number of problems especially in cleanliness and operating generators.

Subhanuddin, a former Nazim, said that at gynecology and labour room, the patients were returning back to their homes or motivating them to approach private clinics because the hospital is deprived of electricity. The electricians are on strike and there is no body to operate the diesel generator for supplying electricity to Operation Theater.

The staff demanded professional allowance and said that otherwise they will continue their strike until the fulfillment of their demands.

Some patients said that most of professors and senior doctors are not performing their duty at MTI and teaching hospitals but the government still increased their salaries by giving them professional allowance.