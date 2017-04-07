SIALKOT/TOBA TEK SINGH - The widespread heavy rain as well as windstorm and hailstorm lashed the Sialkot and Toba Tek Singh regions, and damaged the wheat crop stretching on thousands of acres.

All the low-lying urban and rural areas were inundated due to knee-deep rainwater in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and surrounding areas. It also remained dark with the loud thunder of the clouds while the cold winds made the weather much pleasant.

According to the Agriculture Department, the heavy rain, wind and hail storms badly damaged the wheat crop. They said that the wheat fields were also found filled with the hails.

The situation has badly perturbed the growers. The Sialkot MET office forecast more widespread heavy rain, winds and hailing in Sialkot region during the next couple of days.

Likewise, wheat crop spreading on vast area in Toba Tek Singh was damaged due to heavy rain and hailstorm. Reports said in the surrounding villages if Toba and in Pirmahal tehsil, wheat crop had almost completely been destroyed.

Meanwhile, the roof of a power loom factory located on Waryam Wala Road collapsed during heavy rain and hailstorm as a result worker Kashif of Chak 393/JB Khanpur died instantly under the debris while another worker of Chak 301/GB was seriously injured and admitted to DHQ Hospital.

Meanwhile, a broadcasting tower of FM 95 Radio located on Toba-Akaal Wala Road fell on its building as a result its broadcasting remained suspended and could not be restored when the report was filed.

The power supply remained suspended for more than 17 hours in the city while in several villages supply could not be restored. Cables on poles located on different roads were broken which caused the suspension of electricity supply. As a result, the water supply also remained suspended and the water stored in the houses and mosques ended.