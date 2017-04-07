SIALKOT - Every passing day is complicating the murder case of a Facebook friend with sped up investigation by the police and submission of his marriage and death certificates by his girlfriend or wife.

Important points came under the light raising the curtain from several unrevealed facts in the case. Senior police officials told the newsmen that police were getting the death certificate verified from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad and the authenticity of the marriage certificate checked from an Islamabad based church.

Naila Maseeh, the main nominated accused of the mysterious murder case, through her counsel, presented a death certificate to the Sialkot police. The death certificate has changed the direction of the famous case.

It was issued by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad. According to the certificate, seriously injured Christian youth Sharoon Maseeh was brought to the PIMS at 12:43 am on January 31,2017 in critical condition whereas he died at 3:35am. Sharoon had a severe head injury on that time when he was brought to PIMS. The deceased had tried to commit suicide by swallowing several intoxicating pills 15 days before his death. The PIMS management had handed over Sharoon’s body to his wife Naila Maseeh as mentioned in this death certificate the same day on January 31, 2017.

However, the body of Sharoon was found from near village fields in village Langey majkey-Badiana, Pasrur tehsil here on February 1,2017 the very next day of his death. Later, the body was identified as of Sharoon Maseeh by police through his finger prints with the help of Nadra on March 18.

The question still remains unsolved how the body reached near Badiana-Pasrur tehsil from PIMS Islamabad within a day and who threw the badly tortured body there. Naila through her counsel also presented the marriage certificate to the police. It revealed that both Naila, a resident of Sambrial, and Sharoon Maseeh of Gujranwala were married to each other on February 02, 2017.

Why did they keep their marriage concealed? This question also remains unanswered yet. Her counsel said that Nail was the wife of Sharoon not his girl friend. Her counsel Alfred Gill told the newsmen that Naila, her father Khalid Maseeh and brother Babar Maseeh were on bail before arrest till April 08. The pre-arrest bail was granted by a local court in Pasrur.

The Badiana police had already sent Nail Maseeh’s mother Rubina and sister Shumaila Maseeh to Sialkot District Jail on judicial remand on the orders of a local magisterial court in the case.

Police investigators said that the main accused has not yet appeared before the police for investigation. Police claimed that the accused family has fled away after locking up their homes in Sambrial.

Senior police officials said that the family was a criminal, adding that more than 45 heinous nature cases including dacoity, robbery fraud and theft were already registered against accused Naila Maseeh, her brothers and her father at different police stations in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lala Musa, Kharian and Islamabad.

Sagar alias Munna Maseeh was killed in encounter with Gujrat police along with his other companion in 2016. Police have also claimed to recover some cloths and other personal things of the victim from the house of Naila in Sambrial. They had become friends on Facebook about a year ago. Later, their friendship turned into love. Their year-long Facebook friendship resulted in the brutal murder of the youth allegedly by his girl friend and her family.