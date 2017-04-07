SARGODHA - Keeping in view the pace of rapidly changing business and economic environment of Pakistan, the University of Sargodha (UoS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda).

The MoU was signed by Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed and Smeda provincial chief Raja Hassanain Javaid, at the University of Sargodha. It aims to initiate a collaborated training programme to boost the entrepreneurial potential of university students.

“The dream of a knowledge-based economy cannot be achieved without hybridisation of elements from academia and industry, and this MOU is a step towards achieving this goal,” said Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad. The main objective of the MOU is to provide technical assistance and support in designing systems and programmes for the promotion of entrepreneurial culture among university students. It also aims to provide coordinated support to the University in creating industrial liaison for exchange of information and expertise,” he said.

The Smeda provincial chief appreciated the university management for ensuring cooperation in conducting training programmes, conferences and workshops in the areas of entrepreneurship and business plan development.

“We will support the University of Sargodha in providing enabling environment for its students to generate business ideas and build their capacity to start businesses,” he said. Under the agreement, SMEDA will conduct a training session followed by a workshop on designing business plan in April 2017. Later, a business idea competition will be organised by the university, in which graduates will present their ideas to the representatives of industry.