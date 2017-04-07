KAMALIA - The wheat procurement will be started from April 20, in the tehsil after distribution of gunny bags which is to be started from April 15, AC Ch Khalid Mehmood said. Talking to media here the other day, he said that about 82,000 bags of wheat are in stock.

He informed that target for the current regarding purchase of wheat bags is 250,000. He stated that the wheat procurement will be kept transparent, adding the gunny bags will be distributed on merit. He pledged to inspect the purchase procedure of wheat. He also warned the officials concerned not to show any slackness or negligence in this regard.