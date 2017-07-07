SHIKARPUR - A motorcyclist was killed while his companion sustained grave wounds when a speeding trailer hit them on Khanpur-Shikarpur Indus Highway in the limits of Khanpur Police Station, some 15 kilometers from here on Thursday.

A police official, Abdus Sattar Memon, said that a speeding trailer collided with a motorcycle which was coming from the opposite direction. “Resultantly, motorcyclist, identified as Shamoor, 35, son of Bakhat Ali Shar, resident of Maghnhar Mohalla of Khanpur Town, was killed instantly while the other, Ghulam Qambar Shar, sustained grave injuries. Following the accident, police rushed to the spot and apprehended driver of the trailer besides impounding his vehicle.

Later the police moved the body as well as the injured to Khanpur tehsil headquarters hospital. Later the body was handed over to his relatives after completing autopsy at Khanpur Hospital, accordingly. Case of the incident was to be registered till the filing of this news.

Death toll in tribal clash rises to 16

One more person, injured in a deadly clash between two groups of Jatoi tribe early Monday morning, succumbed to his injuries at Larkana Hospital,on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 16. The clash had taken place between Saad Khanani Jatoi and Badani Jatoi groups.

According to reports, one of the injured, Ali Gohar aka Goro Badani, who was passing by at the time of incident, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Larkana.

It is worth mentioning here that the armed clash had taken place over an old enmity, emanating from one group’s doubts that the other group had spied on them for police.

Case was registered on the complaint of Manthar Shar, SHO Faizo Police Station, against 35 accused, belonging to both the parties, for attacking police during firing.

The law enforcers took strict measures in the wake of the incident to avoid further bloodshed and the search operation has been continuing till this day.