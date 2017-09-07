LAHORE - The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered Lahore High Court Multan bench registrar to submit report on the alleged contempt matter of Sher Zaman Qureshi and Syed Qaisar Abbas Kazmi.

A five-member bench, headed by CJ Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the appeal filed by contemnor Sher Zaman Qureshi against the orders of the Lahore High Court at Supreme Court Lahore registry.

Sher Zaman, who is President of Lahore High Court Bar Association, also appeared before the Bench while SCBA President Khursheed A Rizvi and SCBA Secretary Aftab Bajwa represented him in the court as his counsel.

Addressing the contemnor, Chief Justice Nisar observed that whether not appearing before the Lahore High Court was not contempt of court.

He questioned him that if Prime Ministers could appear before the courts then why not the lawyers. “Law is equal for all. Had he (Sher Zaman) appeared before the Lahore High Court and informed it over the matter, the issue would have been resolved,’ the CJ observed.

He said: “Such incidents are not appreciable.” Justice Asif Saeed Khosa also observed that some people don’t believe in appearance before the courts.

“Respect of a Constitutional court is that one should appear before it,” Justice Khosa remarked. “If Sher Zaman does not appear before the court the judicial system would get destroyed,” he observed.

SCBA President Khursheed A Rizvi informed the bench that Sher Zaman was not involved in the incident of attacking the courtroom and ripping of judges nameplate.

On it, the bench directed the LHC Multan bench registrar to submit written report on the next hearing that who were behind the attack and what actually happened. The court adjourned the hearing till the third week of Oct.

After the hearing, the lawyers took Sher Zaman Qureshi on their shoulders and danced. They also chanted slogans and looked happy. They garlanded him and showered petals on him.

Sher Zaman Qureshi and Syed Qaisar Abbas Kazmi were accused of attacking the courtroom of Justice Qasim Khan at Multan bench. The incident took place on July 24 which not only damaged the sanctity of the courts but also weakened the relation of bar and bench.

However, the accused lawyers said that they did not attack bar courtroom and completely denied their involvement. LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took notice of the incident, withdrew judges from Multan Bench and constituted a bench for hearing of the matter. Later, the CJ restored functioning of the bench.

The bench summoned Sher Zaman Qureshi and Syed Qaisar Abbas Kazmi.

Sher Zaman never appeared before the court, however, Kazmi ensured his appearance on every date of hearing.

