PESHAWAR - The death toll from dengue epidemic in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa rose to 48 as three more patients breathed their last in Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar on Saturday.

Hospital sources said that the deceased were identified as Sangeena, wife of Shams-ur-Rahman, resident of Garhi Taj, Peshawar, who was admitted to the hospital on October 06. The second patient was identified as Jan Ahmad, resident of Abdara, who was admitted to the hospital on October 05, while the third patient was brought to the hospital on September 20.

The number of patients tested positive for dengue virus was recorded as 336 while 102 were admitted in various hospitals of the city. Besides this, 109 persons were discharged after recovering from the disease. Presently 324 persons are admitted in various hospitals of the province.

