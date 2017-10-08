BAJAUR AGENCY - Students’ organisations in the agency on Saturday decided to participate in the planned sit-in outside the Parliament House on October 9 to protest ‘delay’ in implementation of the Fata reforms.

All Fata Students’ Forum (AFSF) President Farhad Ali while talking to reporters in Khar said that they had decided to support the sit-in organised by Fata lawmakers Shahjee Gul Afridi and Shahabuddin Khan. He said that large number of students from across Fata would participate in the sit-in.

He said that the students were enthusiastic about the sit-in, adding that such demonstrations were vital to force the government to repeal the colonial governance system in the tribal areas.

Khan said that all the students’ organisations in the tribal areas were on same page in supporting the planned sit-in. He claimed that all out efforts were being made to ensure the highest attendance of tribal students in the sit-in, adding that several committees had already been setup across the tribal areas to convince the students for the demo.

“We have expedited our efforts to bring maximum students to the sit-in and I hope that a large number of our students from across the Fata would participate in the demo,” he said.

Khan informed the media that majority of the students, especially of remote and far-flung areas, including Bajaur, Kurram, Orakzai, North Waziristan and South Waziristan agencies would leave for Islamabad on Sunday evening (today) while those living in Khyber and Mohmand agencies and FRs would depart on Monday morning.

Similarly, Fata Students Organisation (FSO) also finalised its plan to ensure maximum participation in the planned sit-in. The FSO Vice Chairman Misbahuddin said that hundreds of students belonging to the organisation would participate in the sit-in being held against delay in implementation of Fata reforms.

He said that students were very excited to participate in the demo, as, he said, it was the most effective way to build pressure on the government to implement the proposed reforms in the tribal areas without further delay.

Misbah said that the FSO would take a leading position in the demo by ensuring participation of a large number of students. He said that the FSO was the biggest body of tribal students which had always raised voice for early implementation of Fata reforms as well as against the colonial system in the region.

He stated that his organisation had finalised its arrangements to bring thousands of students to the demo. He expressed the hope that the sit-in would be a successful and result-oriented.

Misbah said that besides large number of male students, scores of female students would also participate in the protest. He stated that a number of senior leaders of the organisation were already in Islamabad to make arrangements for the sit-in.

ANP PROTEST ON 9TH

Staff Reporter from Peshawar adds: In order to participate in a protest rally against the delay in the implementation of the Fata reforms, the caravan of ANP leaders and activists would travel to Islamabad tomorrow (October 9).

This was announced by the ANP central General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain while talking to media persons in Peshawar on Saturday.

The ANP leader said that his party had been advocating introducing reforms in tribal areas and this process had been completed earlier, it is now time to implement it.

The ANP’s caravan to be led by the central and provincial leadership of the party would leave from Peshawar interchange at 10 am on Monday for Islamabad, he informed, adding that it was a historic moment to announce FATA merger with KP forthwith.

The scheduled rally which is being organized on the call of parliamentarians from FATA and scores of political parties had intended to participate in it aimed at pressing the federal government to implement FATA reforms package in letter and spirit, Mian Iftikhar Hussian said.

He said all points of the package are important but the significant one is that a majority of tribesmen had called for making tribal areas as part of the province.

Delay in the implementation of reforms, he said, was creating reservations among tribal people as all stakeholders whether political parties, army, tribal people or others were on the same page that tribal areas should be brought into the mainstream.

The government should take credit by announcing FATA’s merger with the province after taking all other necessary steps, he said.

The scheduled rally would be a peaceful protest, and that’s why the government should take it seriously.

During the rally, a protest would be staged in front of National Press Club, be followed by a march towards D-Chowk, where a sit-in would be staged, besides tribal lawmakers and leaders from different political parties would speak a joint press conference wherein the future line of the act would also be announced, he explained.

