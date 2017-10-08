London - PML-N President Nawaz Sharif has said that party’s manifesto calls for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations.

Nawaz Sharif said this while talking to Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, who called on the PML-N chief in London on Saturday. “We support government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on diplomatic level; AJK government’s performance is satisfactory, federal government will take all necessary measures for the betterment of AJK state and its resources,” Nawaz added. Nawaz said that he will personally look after the matters of Azad Kashmir besides increment of development budget; Kashmir diaspora in Europe is an asset to highlight Kashmir issue internationally.

He assured the AJK prime minister that it is their core duty to support Kashmiris politically, diplomatically and morally. ”Every worker of PML-N considers his responsibility to support Kashmir freedom movement,” Nawaz added. He admired the courage and bravery of the people living along the Line of Control (LoC) and the countermeasures adopted by the AJK government to highlight Indian atrocities and human rights violation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The former prime minister said that the nation has rejected those who have impeded the development process.





